Rescue divers search for 18-year-old man in Lac St-Louis after kayak capsizes

Members of the Montreal Fire Department spent several hours on Lac Saint-Louis Thursday, searching for a missing 18-year-old after the kayak he was in capsized.

Authorities say the incident happened around 3 p.m.

The weather conditions were windy this afternoon, making for choppy waters.

The man rented a kayak from Centennial Park in Beaconsfield. Life jackets are mandatory at the rental point.

"We presume, given that we don't see him floating in the water right now, that he wasn't wearing a life vest," said Robby Lagacé, operations chief for the Montreal Fire Department.

Along with firefighters, the Montreal police department and the Coast Guard officials were also involved in the search.

There were four boats, searching the waters just off Lakeshore Road, near the Beaconsfield Yacht Club.

At 9 p.m. divers were still on site.