20% of Quebec high schools don't offer drug prevention programs, new report finds

Despite Quebec spending $15 million annually for drug prevention programs in high schools, nearly 20 per cent of schools don't offer them, a new report has found.

"I can confirm that some schools don't have prevention programs, and that's not an acceptable situation," said Vincent Marcoux, executive director of the Association québécoise des centres d'intervention en dépendance (AQCID), which produced the report.

Quebec's drug prevention initiative, created in 2019, includes specialized speakers travelling one to five times a week to discuss the issues with students and build trust with them. About 16,000 workshops have been offered since the program's creation.

Following a three-week survey, AQCID identified 93 high schools that do not offer these services. Providing for the schools that did not respond to the survey, that amounts to nearly 20 per cent.

"At our organization, we don't hear any refusals from schools, but rather discomfort or questions about the intervention. It's still a very taboo subject," notes Marie-Ève Duquette, clinical co-ordinator at Cumulus, which offers programs and services about drug prevention in Montreal.

"Some people still think that talking about drug use is like buying into it," she said.

No standard model for applying programs

As it stands, there is no standard model for applying drug prevention programs in schools.

Quebec's Health Ministry allocates funding to the various regional public health authorities, which in turn select the organizations responsible for providing the programs.

The organizations then contact the schools to offer their services.

"Each region, each school environment picks and chooses what it needs, without following the whole spectrum of intervention," said Marcoux.

WATCH | Why benzos can be dangerous even if they're prescribed often:

Quebec doctors need to warn patients about risks of using benzos, experts say Duration 1:36 Benzodiazepines are often prescribed to treat anxiety, among other disorders. However, there are concerns that doctors in Quebec could be overprescribing and not doing enough to inform the patients about the serious risks.

He wants the prevention services offered to be uniform and compulsory for schools to maximize the potential benefits of this type of intervention — especially in the context of the opioid crisis that is raging across the country and which represents the leading cause of death among adolescents in Western Canada.

Questioned on Sunday about the lack of drug prevention services in many Quebec high schools, Education Minister Bernard Drainville said his scope for action is limited since these initiatives do not fall within his ministry's jurisdiction.

However, he acknowledged that addiction and drug use are societal problems and invited the key players at the heart of the initiative to work hand in hand.

"I invite schools where the program is not in place to contact their regional public health authority and see how this program could be implemented in their school, and I invite the regional public health authorities to do the same," Drainville said.

As for the organizations that are getting the message out to young people and who are disappointed that many high schools have not adopted the program, Drainville said he understands their frustration and encouraged them to keep up the pressure.

Meanwhile, Marcoux wants the funds from the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) to be used entirely for prevention not only in high schools, but also in CEGEPs and universities.�