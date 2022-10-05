Disorganization and a misunderstanding led to cancelling of Montreal Pride parade: report

At 8:43 a.m. on Aug. 7, Simon Gamache sprinted through the Sheraton Hotel in Montreal to the room where Pride parade personnel were supposed to be getting ready, only to find it empty.

The executive director of Fierté Montréal, the organization in charge of the city's Pride parade and festival, had not been informed that staff were told to go home, despite asking people to remain on "standby" as he and his team tried to save the parade, which was scheduled for 1 p.m.

Outside, cars whizzed by on René-Levesque Boulevard. The street, where 12,000 parade participants and a crowd of up to 100,000 were expected in mere hours, had already been reopened to traffic.

According to a report into what went wrong that day, a series of mistakes and trigger reactions led to the parade's cancellation.

"The cancellation of the parade was the result of a series of chaotic exchanges on the phone or by text messages in a climate of emergency," wrote the author of the report, Philippe Schnobb, the former chair of Montreal's transit agency, Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

He determined that the parade was not cancelled "voluntarily or maliciously" but found that a lack of communication among an overloaded staff, including the departure of two key members, had contributed to the fact that 96 security volunteers were not recruited.

Schnobb recommended a reorganization of Fierté Montréal's entire governance structure.

Philippe Schnobb is expected to be announced as Mayor Denis Coderre’s pick to replace STM chair Michel Labrecque. (Radio-Canada)

He said that though Fierté Montréal had a plan for emergencies, it was not well-known by staff and there was no specific plan for emergencies related to the parade itself.

An 8:03 a.m. phone conversation between two staff members, following the realization that they were missing the 96 security volunteers, set in motion the "demobilization" of other security staff, as well as of Montreal police officers assigned to the parade.

By the time Gamache arrived at the hotel 40 minutes later, it was too late. The report didn't specify why that information wasn't shared with him.

Two minutes before his arrival, a Radio-Canada radio program had broadcast the news that the parade would not take place. Gamache felt he had no choice at that point to proceed with cancelling the event and the group issued a statement on its Facebook page at 9:13 a.m.

In an interview Tuesday, Schnobb said the Fierté Montréal staff who told volunteers to go home felt they had to act quickly because of just how many thousands of people were involved in the parade.

"Everyone acted in good faith. It's just that at one point, there should have been a double-check," he said.

"The time frame they had to make a decision was very short."

But if a crisis team had mobilized to problem-solve, "the decision could have been different — or not — but [at least] they would have had time to make a decision," Schnobb said.

Part of the reason why the 96 security volunteers weren't recruited is that there was confusion about whether they were supposed to be paid staff or volunteers, and there was no line in the parade's budget indicating the need for them.

The person in charge of recruiting volunteers was not tasked with recruiting them, and that person went on medical leave two weeks before the parade.

Schnobb recommended that all security personnel be paid in the future to ensure their presence at the parade.