Report into child services completed following deaths of 2 young boys in Wendake, Que.

A report into child services in the Quebec City region has been released following the deaths of two boys, aged two and five, who were found dead in a home in Wendake, Que., earlier this fall.

Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant had requested an external investigation into how the Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) du CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale conducts follow-ups into reports made about children in the region.

The minister announced Monday afternoon the investigation was complete, but said that it could not make its final report public in full because of child protection laws in the province.

The deaths of the two young boys left the community in the Huron-Wendat First Nation just outside Quebec City reeling.

The boys were found dead at a home in the early hours of Oct. 11. A 30-year-old man turned himself into local police.

He was later identified as Michaël Chicoine, and charged with second-degree murder. The names of the two boys, their mother and the man's link to them is protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

The only available details about the conclusions in Monday's report are three recommendations the local health board says it is working to implement.

They include that the board train all staff members in the department in charge of receiving reports into child protection to make sure those reports are followed up on.

It also called on the board to increase the overall child protection expertise of the staff in that department and that intervention workers be better qualified.

What has been released of the report does not outline what kind of training the ministry is referring to.

The third recommendation to be made public is that the health board create a tool to help staff make decisions, depending on the situation the children may be in.

Carmant reacted to the report, saying he believes a reform to the child welfare system in the province is necessary.

"I am convinced of the merits of an in-depth reform of the DPJ and the Youth Protection Act. I am committed to working in this direction and it is my firm intention to completely review this system," Carmant said in a government news release.

"Information must circulate if we want our intervention workers be able to do their job and ensure the protection of our children."

The head of the Quebec City region health board, Michel Delamarre, was also quoted in the government news release, saying the board would collaborate with any government effort to better its services.