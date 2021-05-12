Skip to Main Content
Montreal·Video

Report calls pandemic response, preparedness ‘Chornobyl of the 21st century’

Dr. Joanne Liu of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response says the health crisis could have been avoided.

Dr. Joanne Liu of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response says the health crisis could have been avoided.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now