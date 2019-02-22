Police seek man suspected of sex crimes at Repentigny bus shelters

The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit and Repentigny police are looking for a man suspected of a series of sex crimes that have occurred since December.

The crimes took place at bus shelters along Iberville Boulevard in Repentigny, located just east of Montreal, police said.

A police sketch of the suspect. (Sûreté du Québec)

Witnesses described a man around 20 years old, between five feet eight inches and five feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

They said the man had dark hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion, and spoke French with an accent. He was further described as wearing a dark coat, a neck warmer, a hood and tinted glasses.

Police say the man may have driven a black Acura ILX from 2016 to 2018 with alloy wheels and parked it nearby during the crimes.

The Sûreté du Québec will have a command post at 920 Iberville Boulevard this morning from 7 a.m.

Anyone with information that may help to solve these crimes can contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.