High school in Repentigny, Que., shut down after staff hear cracking noises in walls

A high school in Repentigny, Que., was evacuated and classes were suspended Tuesday after staff heard cracking and banging noises in the walls.

Félix-Leclerc high school will remain closed on Wednesday as engineers are brought in to carry out further inspections.

"It's the first time we had an alert like that," said Laurence Boucher, a Secondary 1 student.

She was in English class when the building was evacuated, and was among students brought to a nearby community centre in Repentigny, which is just east of Montreal.

Staff notified authorities of the cracking sounds and the evacuation was ordered by the local fire service at around 9 a.m.

Jean-Marc Picotte, deputy director of operations for the service, said "we can't take any chances."

He said safety was the priority.

Engineers were brought in and the first inspection was completed by noon, but the school school service centre is keeping the building closed Wednesday while it gets a second opinion.

"The primary conclusion is that it's not as bad as we thought," said Éric Ladouceur, spokesperson for the Centre de services scolaire des Affluents.

Ladouceur said the building is roughly 30 years old and it was the first time staff noticed any issues like this.

He said he understands parents and students may be worried but said there is no possibility of collapse.

Boucher's classmate Emmy Turcotte said the evacuation was stressful, but she's not worried about going back.

"People were actually quite happy not to go back to school today," she said.