The family of a Repentigny man, who died after police shot him three times in the stomach on Sunday, is blaming anti-Black racism in the city's police force for his death and is demanding justice.

Marie-Mireille Bence, the mother of the victim, called police Sunday morning, asking them to bring her son, Jean René Junior Olivier, 37, to the hospital because he was having a mental health issue.

"He told me he was seeing people around him, people wanting to hurt him," Bence told reporters alongside her family at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Instead of helping him, Bence says, six police officers arrived at her doorstep and shot him in the stomach. At the time of the confrontation, he was holding a dinner knife, she said.

"They're criminals. They killed my son!" Bence said. "I called them for help and they showed up and killed him."

Kayshawn Olivier, the victim's son, questions why police shot his father in the stomach three times instead of using other non-lethal measures. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Quebec's police watchdog,(Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes or BEI,) which is investigating the shooting, said Repentigny police responded to a 911 call shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a "confused and disoriented" person reportedly armed with a knife in a residential area.

According to Bence, her son was holding a dinner knife at the time.

Bence says she and her brother asked Olivier to give them the knife. When he refused, she called the police, specifying that she wanted help transporting him to hospital.

"I didn't want him to hurt himself, but look at where that left me," Bence said.

'Black people do not have justice'

When six police officers arrived, Bence says, they asked her and her brother to go inside their house and lock the door. She says she did as she was told, only to hear officers shoot her son.

Then, an officer came to the door to ask if Olivier was suffering from mental health issues, she says. The officer offered to accompany her to the Royal Victoria Hospital to be treated for shock, which she refused.

Dolmine Laguerre, the victim's cousin, said her family is now seeking answers about and accountability for the shooting.

"Black people do not have justice nowadays," Laguerre said. "We are not safe in Repentigny... our skin colour speaks for us."

"Every day, we have to deal with the racism and I feel that I am not safe," she said.

Bence questions why police shot her son in the stomach instead of aiming for his leg or using a Taser to subdue him.

"He's not violent. He wasn't putting anyone's life in danger," she said.

Bence says after what happened to her son, she has completely lost faith in the police.

"Tomorrow, if I have something, do you think I'll call 911? Never." she said. "I would rather die in my corner than call them again."

The Repentigny police will hold a news conference on the incident this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

"Repentigny police, they do not want to see Black people," Bence said. "911 is not for Black people."

CBC News has sought comment from the Quebec government and the city of Repentigny. Last year, Repentigny police hired a consulting firm to help address persistent racial profiling issues.

In a statement released Sunday, the city said: "We understand that this situation can be particularly difficult for Black people who already have a lot of apprehension toward our service."

A history of profiling

The Repentigny police force has been plagued with complaints of racial profiling against Black people.

In July, Quebec's human rights commission found that the police force had racially discriminated against Leslie Blot, a Black man who was stopped, handcuffed, and ticketed in 2017 when he was blowing up balloons for his children while in the passenger seat of a car outside his home.

In its decision, the commission said the Repentigny made Blot a "victim of discrimination, under form of profiling, founded on the intersectionality of motives of race, colour and sex."

His case is the fourth time the human rights commission has ruled against Repentigny.

Following the decision, the city said in a statement that it is developing an action plan and is committed to a process of "organizational transformation" and it would announce a series of concrete measures over the summer.

Fo Niemi, executive director of CRARR, says Olivier's death will deepen the rift between Repentigny residents and the police.

"The situation could have been resolved differently and it escalated into something really tragic," he said.



"The question is can we really rely on the BEI watchdog agency to conduct the investigation? Because the agency has not been very successful in terms of transparency and in terms of providing the kind of results that many people expect."



For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

(CBC)



