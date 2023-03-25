21-year-old man dead after shooting in Repentigny

A 21-year-old man has died after he was found suffering from injuries following a shooting in Repentigny, east of Montreal, early Saturday morning.

Provincial police say a 911 call came in shortly after 4 a.m. for a seriously injured man on de Bernières Street.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries, the Sûreté du Québec confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Police could not say whether the victim was known to law enforcement.

The SQ have made no arrests and have no suspects at this time. Investigators are asking for any witnesses to step forward with any information.