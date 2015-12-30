Man arrested in connection with Repentigny bus shelter sex crimes

A man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a series of sex crimes committed at bus shelters in Repentigny in recent months.

The Sûreté du Québec's major crime squad and the Repentigny police arrested a 24-year-old Laval man in L'Assomption.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and six counts of committing indecent acts in court in Joliette this afternoon.

Police allege the suspect was approaching women at bus shelters along Iberville Boulevard and making sexual comments.

Multiple people told police they had been victims of indecent acts and sexual assault at bus stops on that road since December 2018.

Last month, police released a sketch of the suspect and set up a command post looking for tips.