Amber Alert cancelled after 8-year-old girl from Repentigny, Que. found safe

Quebec provincial police cancelled an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old girl from Repentigny, Que.

Police had issued the alert around 6:30 Sunday morning.

The child was abducted around 12 p.m. on Saturday, said the alert.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, police posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the alert was cancelled.

Police said the little girl was found safe and sound. No details have been released about possible charges.