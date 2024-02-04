Content
Amber Alert cancelled after 8-year-old girl from Repentigny, Que. found safe

An Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old girl was cancelled after she was found safe Sunday morning.

No details on possible charges released

The Canadian Press ·
A closeup of the side door of a white, black and yellow police car.
Police cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old girl after she was found safe Sunday morning. (Lynda Paradis/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police cancelled an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old girl from Repentigny, Que.

Police had issued the alert around 6:30 Sunday morning.

The child was abducted around 12 p.m. on Saturday, said the alert.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, police posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the alert was cancelled.

Police said the little girl was found safe and sound. No details have been released about possible charges.

