Repaired Île-aux-Tourtes bridge to reopen fully, earlier than planned

After being shut down because of structural damage, the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be fully reopened, two weeks earlier than planned.

Three lanes in each direction will be open to all vehicles as of June 5, Transport Minister François Bonnardel said in a news release.

"I want to reiterate that the bridge is safe and that users can feel confident driving over it," he said.

Officials unexpectedly shut down the bridge connecting the West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion on May 20 because steel rods meant to reinforce it had been damaged during maintenance work.

The bridge will be closed completely June 4 as of 10 p.m. until June 5 at 7 a.m. to prepare for the reopening.

The announcement brings an end to the mitigation measures, including the lifting of the toll on Highway 30, and the free rides on the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line.