Residents of 22-unit building in Montreal vow to fight what they say is a 'renoviction'

Jessica Ocampo Bélanger moved in with her husband after they got married about eight years ago, but he had already been living in the apartment for about a decade.

The two Montrealers were neighbours on Jean-Talon Street in the borough of Saint-Léonard before they tied the knot, but they may soon have to relocate if Quebec's rental authority doesn't side with her and other residents of the 22-unit building.

"We can cut with a knife the anguish that is in the air here," said Bélanger, describing how tenants, many with children, feel about being told to leave their homes.

Major renovation projects are a common way landlords clear out a property where tenants have been paying low rent for decades so as to make the building more profitable, says Action dignité de Saint-Léonard.

The housing advocacy group is helping residents of 6282 Jean-Talon fight the building's owner, who told all tenants to relocate for seven months.

Groupe Inspire et Gestion Capitale Bergeron Gagné Inc. bought the building in March and began warning tenants they would have to temporarily clear out by Canada Day, Action dignité says. The company offered $1,500 in compensation to each person, the group says.

Tenants say the building doesn't need repairs and they are vowing to challenge what they say is a "renoviction"— a term housing advocates use to describe the ousting of tenants in the name of renovations.

Residents gathered on Monday out in front of their building, located on Jean-Talon Street in Montreal, to protest the landlord's order that they all leave for 7 months. (Alex Leduc/CBC)

Renovictions are an "increasingly present scourge" on Montreal, said Saint-Léonard spokesperson Julie Blais.

The borough council is aware of what tenants are facing at 6282 Jean-Talon and "we will make sure to support them," she said.

Rental authority says tenants can challenge landlord

Requests for authorization to carry out major work should not be confused with an eviction, according to a spokesperson for Quebec's rental housing authority, the Tribunal administratif du logement (formerly the Régie du logement).

Denis Miron said evictions require the landlord to prove the work is being done to enlarge, subdivide or change the building's use. In those cases, the landlord must pay the evicted tenant three months' rent and reasonable moving expenses, Miron said. The renter can also sue for suffering, he added.

Sylvie Dalpé of the group Action Dignité says people will have no place to go for seven months. (Alex Leduc/CBC)

There are also rules that, under certain conditions, tenants can decide to stay in their apartment during renovation projects. If relocation must last more than a week, renters are entitled to three-months' notice and compensation.

In the Jean-Talon case, most of the residents refused the $1,500 offer. Now the matter is going before the tribunal.

Sylvie Dalpé of Action dignité said the lack of affordable housing in the city means there are few options for tenants and "they don't know where to go."

Hamza Ousti is among those who does not want to move out, even if it's temporary.

"Our homes are in good condition," he said. "Why ask us to leave our homes for seven months?"

Landlord says renovations are necessary

Groupe Inspire owns at least eight apartment buildings in the region, according to its website. Sébastien Gariépy, director of acquisitions and development, said the Jean-Talon property needs work.

Tenants complain of plumbing issues, and after plumbers make repairs, "the problems will always come back," he said. He said it's creating a flooding risk, and the electrical system needs major repairs as there are "real fire risks."

The company has met with tenants twice to find solutions, offering to help them find another place, he said. When tenants rejected offers, the company had no choice but to use legal means, he said.

"If some of the tenants want to discuss solutions with us, we are still available and will always be. This is an unfortunate situation for everybody and this is why we are trying to find solutions with them," he said.