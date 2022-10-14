Quebec man sentenced to life in prison for torturing, killing 3 people in 2018

A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to three reduced counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder at the Trois-Rivières courthouse last week was sentenced today to life in prison.

René Kègle, now 38, tortured and killed Jean-Christophe Gilbert, Steve Lamy et Ophélie Martin-Cy in one week before being arrested with his accomplice Francis Martel, 31, on Oct. 12, 2018 while attempting to flee to the Dominican Republic.

At the sentencing hearing, family members of the victims gave emotional impact statements. Kègle apologized for his actions and asked for their forgiveness.

The defence and the Crown had submitted a joint sentence suggestion of life imprisonment with a 20-year wait until Kègle could be considered eligible for parole.