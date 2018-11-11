Quebec remembers: Armistice ceremonies across province honour fallen troops

People across Canada are gathering today to pay homage to the troops and celebrate the centenary of Armistice Day, which marked the end of the First World War.

In Montreal, the main ceremony of the Quebec Provincial Command begins at 10:30 a.m. at Place du Canada, at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street.

All veterans are encouraged to join ranks on site and march in the parade, which will head north on Metcalfe, east on Ste-Catherine Street, south on Beaver Hall Hill and west on Cathcart Street.

The 21 Gun salute will be fired from Place du Canada.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will attend the Place du Canada ceremony.

On Montreal's West Island, a ceremony is also planned for 11 a.m. at the Last Post Fund National Field of Honour on Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire.

More ceremonies

Quebec City's Remembrance Day ceremony is taking place at the Plains of Abraham at 10:30 a.m. until about noon. Quebec Premier Francois Legault will be attending that ceremony.

In Hudson, Que., the Remembrance Day parade will begin in the IGA parking lot at 484 Main Street, and is expected to arrive at the Legion on Beach Road at about 10:30 a.m.

In Sherbrooke, the Armistice service begins at 2 p.m. at Veterans' Park, at 150 Queen Street.

Queen, Speid and Samuel-Graham streets will be closed to traffic between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Members of Montreal's Black Watch regiment will be participating in ceremonies in Belgium.