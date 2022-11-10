How to watch Montreal's main Remembrance Day ceremony

For the first time in two years, Montrealers will be able to gather in-person to mark official Remembrance Day ceremonies on Friday.

The public is invited to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at Place du Canada, as of 10 a.m. The event begins at 10:45 a.m. and is expected to conclude with the laying of the official wreaths, shortly after 11 a.m.

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, cannon fire and a fly-over by military helicopters.

The area around Place du Canada will be closed to traffic as of 8 a.m., but should reopen after the ceremonies, around 1 p.m.

CBC Montreal will be livestreaming the event live here on the website as well as on the CBC News app starting at approximately 10:40 a.m.

You can also watch on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.

CBC will also be covering the national Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa. See how you can watch and listen live to those events here.