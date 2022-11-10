Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

How to watch Montreal's main Remembrance Day ceremony

The public is invited to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at Place du Canada on Friday, as of 10 a.m. The event begins at 10:45 a.m. and is expected to conclude with the laying of the official wreaths, shortly after 11 a.m. 

This year marks first in-person edition of commemorations since pandemic

CBC News ·
This year's ceremonies will be the first in-person commemoration of Remembrance Day since the pandemic began. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

For the first time in two years, Montrealers will be able to gather in-person to mark official Remembrance Day ceremonies on Friday.

The public is invited to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at Place du Canada, as of 10 a.m. The event begins at 10:45 a.m. and is expected to conclude with the laying of the official wreaths, shortly after 11 a.m. 

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, cannon fire and a fly-over by military helicopters.

The area around Place du Canada will be closed to traffic as of 8 a.m., but should reopen after the ceremonies, around 1 p.m.

CBC Montreal will be livestreaming the event live here on the website as well as on the CBC News app starting at approximately 10:40 a.m.

You can also watch on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.

CBC will also be covering the national Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa. See how you can watch and listen live to those events here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now