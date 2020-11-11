A quieter Remembrance Day, maybe, but veterans still want Quebecers to show support online

CBC will have live coverage online of the Remembrance Day ceremony taking place at Place du Canada in downtown Montreal tomorrow. The event will begin shortly before 11 a.m. You can watch in two places: on the website at cbc.ca/montreal and CBC Montreal Facebook page.

Remembrance Day just isn't the same this year.

Known as a time to gather to remember and mourn the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers, gathering won't be possible this year. But veterans say they're still trying to find ways to feel celebrated and supported.

There will be a small and brief ceremony at Place du Canada in Montreal, but people are asked to stay away and show their support by watching online instead. You can watch it here live as of 10:40 a.m. It is expected to last 10 to 15 minutes.

For Lt.-Col. Bruce Bolton, Nov. 11 has always been a special day. Serving runs in the family. His father was injured three times in the Second World War, and Bolton says he was lucky to make it home.

"Understanding the dedication and the horrors these fellows went through, it is impossible for me not to remember them throughout my life," Bolton said.

WATCH | Lt.-Col. Bruce Bolton of the Black Watch Regiment speaks about how Remembrance Day is different this year.

But with no large gatherings, he, like most Canadians, will pay his respects from a distance.

"It's very sad, very very sad. I know a 96-year-old femal veteran and I've been talking to her lately, and she's just lost, she doesn't know what to do to remember, but she has a history that deserves being told," Bolton said.