REM work to reduce lanes on two major downtown streets

More work on the future McGill light-rail station begins today, as crews start to build a pedestrian tunnel that will connect the train station with the nearby metro station.

It's the second phase of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) for that station and will reduce a stretch of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and McGill College Avenue to one lane until this spring.

The project's third phase — to start building the station itself — starts after that. It is expected to be ready by 2022.

The map shows the portions of Maisonneuve Boulevard and McGill College Avenue that will be reduced to one lane, as well as where the bike path in the area is being diverted. (Info-travaux/Réseau express métropolitain)

The work on de Maisonneuve Boulevard will take place between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and McGill College, and on McGill College between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street.

The pedestrian tunnel will sit beneath de Maisonneuve Boulevard. Cyclists and pedestrians will also be affected. The bike path has been diverted up to Président-Kennedy Avenue for that portion of de Maisonneuve.