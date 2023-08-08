Suspicious fire burns at REM construction site

A suspicious fire ignited at the construction site of a future REM station early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses began to call 911 to report the fire, which was burning at the Canora Station, just east of the Town of Mount Royal, shortly before 1 a.m.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found fire-starting materials and notified the SPVM arson squad, which is now investigating.

An SPVM spokesperson said officers were combing through surveillance footage.

The station was formerly used for trains but it is being converted into a REM station, which will be part of the arm of the network connecting downtown to Deux-Montagnes and the West Island that is set to open sometime in late 2024.

A REM spokesperson did not immediately respond to a query requesting details on the extent of the damage.

The REM's southern branch, to Brossard, Que., began officially operating last week and, despite a trio of shutdowns, has been transporting an average of 25,000 people to and from the city each day, according to REM officials.