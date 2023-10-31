Service disruption left passengers stuck on REM for up to 2 hours Monday afternoon

Dozens of passengers on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) say they were stuck on the train for up to two hours after service linking downtown Montreal to Brossard broke down at the height of rush hour Monday afternoon.

According to information sent to La Presse Canadienne by CDPQ Infra, which operates the REM, "technical problems with the computer system were causing problems and errors at the control centre," but "a back-up plan [was] put in place" around 5 p.m.

The REM announced the shutdown on X, formerly Twitter, around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Service had also been halted earlier in the day for the same problem, for which corrective measures had not resolved the situation, said Philippe Batani, vice-president of public affairs at CDPQ Infra, in an interview.

"We're still in a breaking-in period, but this is a problem we encountered for the first time [Monday]," Batani said.

"At the end of the day, this problem became more significant and forced us to shut down the entire system so that we could take corrective action," he said, adding that "minor slowdowns" were observed throughout the day.

Trains were finally able to resume their journeys gradually at around 6:30 p.m.

Riders decry lack of communication

Several riders took to social media to deplore the lack of subsequent information during the service disruption, saying CDPQ Infra had not published any information on their social networks or on the REM website since the initial announcement.

One passenger told La Presse Canadienne it took about an hour and 15 minutes to get from Gare Centrale to Île-des-Sœurs station, adding all riders had to go on was a message every few minutes saying that service was stopped for a set period of time due to a technical problem.

Batani said the REM is working on improving communication with passengers during service disruptions.

"It was mentioned to us that the way we communicate information to users when there are breakdowns needs to be improved," he said. "It's something that's at the top of our [priority] list."

When its service is interrupted, the REM provides buses to shuttle passengers.

Planned service interruptions have been announced by CDPQ Infra starting Oct. 15 between the Panama and Gare Centrale stations. These interruptions, planned from Sunday to Thursday after 10 p.m., should extend over a period of six weeks.

Another breakdown occurred Friday afternoon, also during rush hour.