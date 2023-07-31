Content
Montreal's new REM hit with delays, passengers forced to get off

Service for the Réseau express métropolitain was halted due to a technical problem on Monday, the first rush-hour test for Montreal's largest public transit project in decades.

The REM is Montreal's largest public transit project in decades

Antoni Nerestant · CBC News ·
Trains not moving.
REM trains, seen here frozen on the tracks in Brossard, were immobilized on Monday, July 31, 2023. It's the first full day of service for the long-awaited network. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The Réseau express métropolitain, Montreal's newest mass-transit system, has had to halt service during its first rush-hour commute on Monday, forcing passengers to get off the trains and triggering the service's emergency backup plan.

The southern branch of the REM, which links downtown Montreal to Brossard on the South Shore was inaugurated on Friday.

Just before 8 a.m., the driverless trains stopped running, and according to a message relayed to commuters, the delay was due to a "technical problem." 

Trains not moving.
Three REM trains froze on the tracks near the Champlain Bridge on Monday, July 31, 2023. It was the system's first full test. (Radio-Canada/Ivanoh Demers)

At the time, riders were told the delay would last approximately 20 minutes.

Service began gradually resuming after 15 minutes, but it appears the kinks have not yet been ironed out and passengers have exited the train.

According to a spokesperson with CDPQ Infra, the REM's developer and a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, shuttle buses are being deployed to take riders from the Panama station on the South Shore and the Gare Centrale station downtown.

people are standing outside.
Commuters on Montreal's South Shore were forced to line up for shuttle buses. (Fanny Samson/Radio-Canada)

The spokesperson says the service between Brossard, the branch's southern teminus, and Panama is not affected.

Tens of thousands of Montrealers tested out the new trains during the weekend, as the rides were free.

More to come.

WATCH | Want to try the REM? Here's how: 

A beginner’s guide to riding Montreal's REM

3 days ago
Duration 3:50
The hype is real. It’s finally here. Watch this before hopping on board.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Antoni Nerestant

Journalist

Antoni Nerestant is a journalist at CBC Montreal.

    With files from Radio-Canada and Jennifer Yoon

