'Exceptional' challenges behind delay for South Shore REM stations, CDPQ Infra says

The grand opening of Montreal's future light-rail network has been delayed once again and the group in charge of building it says "exceptional circumstances" like the global pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have made it nearly impossible to deliver the project on time.

On Friday, CDPQ Infra — which is a subsidiary of Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec — confirmed during a news conference Friday that the five South Shore stations of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) won't open before the spring of 2023.

From the station near Quartier DIX30 on Montreal's South Shore, the electric train is slated to have two stops as it heads north, crosses the Champlain Bridge and stops at Nuns' Island before going downtown.

Originally, that portion of the REM was expected to be up and running last year. The timeline has been delayed several times since then. The opening of most of the other stations on the network has been pushed back to the end of 2024.

"Since 2020, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have led to a certain number of consequences difficult to predict," said Jean-Marc Arbaud, CDPQ Infra's chief executive officer. He made references to inflation, supply chains and the labour shortage.

In the last two years, work crews have also had to deal with complications in the Mount Royal Tunnel, where century-old explosives were discovered.

"I've been doing projects for 40 years, including 20 years of mega projects internationally. I've never seen a situation as difficult as the one we've experienced over the last two years," said Denis Rivard, who is the project's vice-president.

"Personally, I am very, very proud of everything we've accomplished."

CDPQ Infra says it will spend the coming weeks testing the light-rail train system, making sure it's reliable during the winter. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Friday's announcement comes at a time when commuters heading to and from the South Shore are anticipating substantial delays when the province's Transport Ministry shuts down three lanes in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel for at least three years.

"I am very empathetic with regard to the different problems in Montreal," Arbaud said when asked if the company considered the tunnel lane closures before announcing the REM's latest delay .

"Unfortunately, it's not realistic to roll out the system before going through a certain number of steps that are fundamental... We have to do it and we have to do it well."

Opening during winter possible but 'far from ideal', CDPQ Infra says

During Friday's news conference, CDPQ Infra's reprentatives stressed that the construction of the South Shore portion of light-rail network is all but done. Technically, Arbaud said, tests could be completed in time for the stations to be open in the a few months, but that would mean a rollout in the middle of the winter.

CDPQ Infra describes that scenario as being "far from ideal." The group says it will spend the next few months making sure the transit system is as reliable as possible.

"In the coming weeks, we'll be able to verify its endurance. We'll be able to fine-tune the settings and ensure an increased reliability of the system in a winter environment," said Julien Hurel, the company's head of transportation systems.

The light-rail network is slated to have 26 stations in and around Montreal, covering a total of 67 kilometres.