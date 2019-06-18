This crane is helping REM workers build the new light rail more quickly and quietly
Method is considered more effective, less messy than pouring concrete
Delivery of the new, $6.3 billion light rail transit system is rapidly approaching and crews are using a new construction method they say is more effective — and less messy — than pouring concrete.
The horizontal crane is called a launching gantry.
Two cranes will build an elevated platform of about 13.5 kilometres all the way to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
REM workers said the system is better for people living near the sites.
"This is a way to reduce the impact on the environment, on the people around," said Stefan Balan, the director of the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue—Airport line.
The long beam carries prefabricated concrete segments, each weighing about 50 tonnes.
Workers lock the pieces into place to build the track bed, and the machine slides back to tackle the next span.
Watch: The horizontal crane being used to build the elevated REM platforms.
It's the first time the system's being used in Quebec. The machine can finish one 40-metre span in about two days,
The slabs are made in a factory near Drummondville.
With files from Simon Nakonechny
