Riders set to test out new REM service, mark new era in Montreal public transit

The inaugural rides on the new light-rail train system are set to take off today, ushering in a new era of public transit for the Montreal area.

The Réseau express métropolitain, most commonly known as the REM, is the region's largest transit project in decades.

When it's complete, the network will feature 26 stations that span 67 kilometres and connect riders to Montreal's South Shore, the West Island, western Laval and the town of Deux-Montagnes. The southern branch, which links downtown Montreal's Gare Centrale station to the city of Brossard, is opening today.

There are six stations on the REM's southern branch, including three in Brossard:

Brossard station.

Du Quartier station.

Panama station.

Îles-des-Soeurs station.

Griffintown-Bernard-Landry station (which won't be open until at least the end of 2024).

Gare Centrale station.

Later this morning, transit officials will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new transportation service.

WATCH | Sneak peek at the Brossard REM station: Here's a sneak peek at the Brossard REM station on Montreal's South Shore Duration 2:31 CBC Montreal's Kwabena Oduro got a chance to tour the Brossard REM station.

As part of that ceremony, the REM is scheduled to depart from Brossard at 10:30 a.m. and, within 18 minutes, arrive at the Gare Centrale where a commemorative plaque will be signed to mark the day.

At 1 p.m., the first users — including a group of people who entered a contest and won the chance to get an early look at the REM — will be able to embark, and travel between downtown and the South Shore.

On Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., everyone will be able to get a taste of the REM and ride it for free.

The REM, which will operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m., will launch its regular service on Monday.