REM to be extended to east and north ends of Montreal

Montreal's light-rail network will be extended by about 30 kilometres, bringing it into Montréal-Nord and Pointe-aux-Trembles, Radio-Canada has learned.

The extension will also add 20 stations to the project. Work on the two sections will begin in 2023.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Premier François Legault are expected to announce the extension to the network, known as the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), Tuesday.

The extension to the east would begin at Gare Centrale, where the train would run along René-Levesque Boulevard above ground all the way to Notre-Dame Street east of the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The tracks will then extend to Dickson Street, where they will bifurcate — one going north underground following Lacordaire Boulevard to Cégep Marie-Victorin and the other going east to Pointe-aux-Trembles along Sherbrooke Street.