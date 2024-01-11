Content
Montreal·New

Montreal's REM light-rail system down in both directions due to technical problem

Montreal's REM light-rail system is completely shut down in both directions due to a technical problem.

Service expected to resume at 7:45 a.m., officials say

CBC News ·
A train on a light rail system heads towards a station.
A Réseau express métropolitain (REM) train is seen on the tracks headed toward Gare Centrale in Montreal. Service is shut down in both directions Thursday morning due to a technical problem. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

The interruption of service was announced around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Officials with the REM say work was carried out on the electrical system overnight, but the problem persists and there is no power to run the trains. 

Michelle Lamarche, spokesperson for CDPQ Infra, which operates the REM, says crews are trying to fix the problem.

Service is expected to resume at 7:45 a.m. Shuttle buses are being offered to stranded commuters in the meantime.

