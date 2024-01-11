Montreal's REM light-rail system down in both directions due to technical problem

Montreal's REM light-rail system is completely shut down in both directions due to a technical problem.

The interruption of service was announced around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials with the REM say work was carried out on the electrical system overnight, but the problem persists and there is no power to run the trains.

Michelle Lamarche, spokesperson for CDPQ Infra, which operates the REM, says crews are trying to fix the problem.

Service is expected to resume at 7:45 a.m. Shuttle buses are being offered to stranded commuters in the meantime.