Dorval mayor lobbying for municipality to be linked to REM network

The mayor of Dorval is lobbying the Quebec government to expand the REM light-rail network one stop further.

According to current plans, the REM connects downtown Montreal to Deux-Montagnes, the South Shore, the West Island and Trudeau Airport.

But Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau wants the REM network extended past Trudeau International Airport to Dorval Circle, where there are several bus stops as well as a Via Rail station.

"It's easy. All the equipment will be there digging," said Rouleau. ​"It's not even a kilometre [more]."

The project, in its current form, is set to cost $6.3 billion. A majority of the funding is coming from Quebec's public pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec​ (CDPQ). The federal and provincial governments are picking up the balance.

Rouleau said he has been pushing for an REM station in Dorval since November 2016, when he submitted a memo to a public hearing about the environmental impacts of the project.

Rouleau's idea has support of airport

One of the recommendations in his memo was the extension of a planned REM tunnel at the airport to the nearby Via station.

He says he also has been reaching out to the CDPQ, Via, Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) and Transports Québec about his proposal. The airport backs the idea. ​

"ADM thinks it would be a great opportunity to seize, as it would improve intermodality between the different transportation services surrounding the train station," said ADM spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel.

Rouleau is hoping to meet with the provincial transport minister, François Bonnardel, in the new year to discuss the project.

With ground already broken on the project, which is set to be completed in 2023, the clock is ticking. Rouleau hopes the new provincial government will be open to the extension.

He said extending the line makes sense for all parties involved — it will reduce congestion at the airport, make it easier for Dorval residents to use the REM and will allow for easier connections between existing commuter trains and buses.

"We need to encourage people to take public transport, to take the REM," said Rouleau.

"But if it gets too difficult to go, they'll use their car and do what they do now: drive downtown with their cars."