Opening of most REM light rail stations pushed back to end of 2024

People in and around Montreal will have to wait a little longer before getting a chance to ride on the much-anticipated light rail train network, as the developer behind the project announced that the opening of the most of the stations will be pushed back.

Eighteen of the 26 REM stations were supposed to gradually open in three phrases between the fall of 2023 and the fall of 2024. CDPQ Infra now says each of those stations will now open simultaneously at the end of 2024.

In a statement released on Monday, CDPQ Infra — a subsidiary of Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec — said "important challenges" in the Mount Royal Tunnel were behind the delay.

"It is not possible to begin the required tests in the tunnel before the summer of 2024. Those tests are essential to make sure services are launched in a safe way."

There's good news for commuters in the South Shore, as service between there and downtown Montreal is still expected to beginning running next fall.

Next fall, the developer will announce when service heading toward Trudeau International Airport will begin.

This is not the first time the Mount Royal Tunnel has been behind a delay in the REM project.

In November 2020, CDPQ Infra held a news conference to announce that it had found century-old explosives in the tunnel, which contributed to the overall degradation of the structure.

According to CDPQ Infra, the issues it is dealing with in the tunnel could have forced it to delay the western portion of the light rail network from Deux-Montagnes to l'Anse-à-l'Orme until the spring of 2026.

"The last months were dedicated to finding a solution to optimize the test schedule and make sure services are up and running by the end of 2024," the developer said.