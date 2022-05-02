After butting heads with the creators of the REM de l'Est over a plan to install elevated tracks in Montreal's downtown core, Premier François Legault announced that the Quebec government will be taking over the massive public transit project.

The original promoter, CDPQ Infra — a subsidiary of Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec — is now out. Legault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement on Monday at a news conference.

Legault said the plan to have elevated tracks did not gain "social acceptability." The province will scrap that idea and explore other major changes as well.

Without the elevated platforms, the project, which came with an initial price tag of $10 billion, is no longer viable for CDPQ Infra, the premier said. He also added that he understands why the promoter would no longer want to proceed.

It's not yet clear how these major changes will affect the project's price tag and timeline. The REM de l'Est was first supposed to be completed in 2029.

"People that know me know that I don't have a lot of patience and I want this project to be completed as quickly as possible," Legault said.

"It is crucial for the development of the east end of Montreal."

On Monday, Plante described the initial plan to have elevated tracks in the eastern part of downtown as a "historic mistake that absolutely had to be avoided."

Plante's concerns were echoed by a report from an expert advisory committee, which said the elevated platforms would be an eyesore and would "fracture" the urban landscape. There were also concerns it would erode the quality of life in nearby neighbourhoods, including the city's historic Chinatown.

Moving forward, the major partners working with the province will be the regional transit planning agency for the greater Montreal area (ARTM), the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the City of Montreal and the province's Transport Ministry.

The project had already been put on pause after CDPQ Infra sought to delay public environmental hearings this spring.

Experts and officials had raised concerns that the proposed design of the REM de l'Est, with its elevated platforms, would divide neighbourhoods and make some areas less accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. (CDPQ Infra)

Major changes to project

The premier outlined four potential changes he wants partners to explore:

Better integration of the REM de l'Est with the existing metro infrastructure.

Extending the project to serve municipalities in the Lanaudière region.

Studying the possibility of building stations in the eastern part of Laval.

Ensuring the project's "harmonious integration" into the Mercier-Est neighbourhood, where the Souligny station would be built.

Montreal's mayor has long been pushing for the city to have a heavier hand in shaping the public transit project.

The REM de l'Est was originally set to include 23 stations along 32 kilometres of track, stretching from downtown to the eastern neighbourhoods of Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montréal-Nord, which have long been underserved by public transit, through a mix of underground tunnels and elevated tracks.