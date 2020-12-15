Montreal's east end REM project in jeopardy after being panned by transit planning agency

The $10-billion REM de l'Est light rail project for east end Montreal is in jeopardy after a new report from the regional agency responsible for transit planning, the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), raised several red flags — including the fact that the massive project simply wouldn't attract many new riders.

The REM de l'Est is being built by CDPQ Infra, a subsidiary of Quebec's pension fund manager the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. It would add 32 kilometres of track and 23 new stations to an area of Montreal traditionally underserved by public transit.

The ARTM says the whole venture is misguided.

"The project will result in only a modest number of new public transit users," the ARTM said in a statement released Tuesday.

The ARTM report says much of the new project's ridership would be drawn from existing public transit services such as the Metro green line. (Ivanoh Demers)

"It poses a problematic competition issue with two major services of the existing structural network (the Metro green line and the Mascouche commuter train), which will still have residual capacity by 2031," the statement continued.

The ARTM report identified a number of potential shortcomings with the project, including:

Only 12 per cent of trips would be destined for downtown.

During peak periods, 94 per cent of ridership would simply be drawn from existing services (Metro green line and Mascouche commuter train).

Increased annual maintenance costs as high as $98 million would be borne by the city and neighbouring municipalities, creating a "significant impact" for public transit funding.

Concerns about integrating REM infrastructure into the urban landscape.

"In light of the findings that emerge, we suggest considering options that would allow for a project better anchored in a principle of complementarity with the existing public transit ecosystem," Benoît Gendron, head of the ARTM, said in a statement.

Report could scuttle project

The report puts the entire project in jeopardy. A spokesperson for CDPQ Infra told La Presse Tuesday that without the support of the ARTM and the city of Montreal, it won't proceed. He said CDPQ Infra only received a copy of the report last Thursday.

The REM de l'Est will reach parts of Montreal that have long been underserved by public transit, allowing residents to reach downtown faster than by car or bus. The CAQ government says it continues to support the project despite the ARTM's concerns. (Submitted by CDPQ Infra)

In a statement Tuesday, the city of Montreal said it would take time to study the report and that mayor Valérie Plante had met with CDPQ Infra and government officials last Friday to discuss the issue.

"The project must contribute to the development of the mobility on offer in the metropolitan region, to the development of the territory, and to strengthen the public transport network in a global way," the city statement read.

The provincial minister responsible for Montreal, Chantal Rouleau, told La Presse the ARTM's report was "incomplete and not credible," and that the province wants the project to go ahead.

Rouleau says the report ignores the spinoff economic development that would be generated by the project

The REM de l'Est is a separate project from the rest of the REM network currently under construction west of downtown and on Montreal's South Shore, also being built by CDPQ Infra.