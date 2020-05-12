Quebec government to boost economy by pressing fast-forward on infrastructure projects

The Quebec government wants to get major infrastructures projects back up and running, putting more people back to work, in an effort to relaunch the province's economy nearly three months into the COVID-19 crisis.

If passed, Bill 61, the stimulus package tabled Wednesday by Treasury Board President Christian Dubé, will allow the government to bypass some of the usual checks and balances for major spending projects, to get them off the ground as soon as possible.

​The proposed legislation streamlines some of the provisions under Quebec's Environmental Act in order to obtain speedy authorization to move ahead with certain projects, and allows government ministries to move ahead with expropriation of properties.

Dubé said at a news conference Wednesday that doesn't mean the province would skirt around environmental laws, but would simply allow the government to be "more agile."

He said all major projects identified by the Ministry of Environment would still need to be evaluated by Quebec's environmental review board, known as the BAPE.

Bill 61 would apply to 202 projects that were already included in the 2020-2030 Quebec Infrastructure Plan — for example, the extension of the Montreal Metro's Blue Line and the construction of a bridge between Quebec City and l'Île d'Orléans.

In addition to road-building and public transit projects, Dubé said, the government wants to press ahead with the renovation of schools, as well as the construction of 48 new long-term care homes across the province.

"I think everyone realizes that we need to provide seniors with an environment that is different than the ones offered in CHSLDs," Dubé said.

Finance Minister Eric Girard said with unemployment hovering around 17 per cent for the month of April, Quebec needs to get the economy moving again — and fast.

"These are projects Quebec needs," said Girard. "While there are fewer people on the roads and the workforce is available, we have to move on this."

The government wants the bill to be adopted by the end of the session, on June 12.