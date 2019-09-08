Former PQ health minister Réjean Hébert confirmed as federal Liberal candidate
Hébert was provincial health minister between 2012 and 2014 under Pauline Marois' PQ minority government
Former Parti Québécois minister Réjean Hébert has been confirmed as the federal Liberal candidate in a Montreal-area
riding.
Hébert won the nomination in the Longueuil—Saint-Hubert riding by acclamation after his only competitor pulled out of the race.
Hébert, dean of the School of Public Health at the Université de Montréal, was provincial health minister between 2012 and 2014 under Pauline Marois' short-lived PQ minority government.
He has previously said his interest in federal politics lies in defending health-care issues, including home care and the impact of climate change on the health of citizens.
He also said he'd turned the page on the sovereigntist-federalist fight, claiming Quebecers don't want another referendum.
The former minister will face off against incumbent Pierre Nantel, who has switched his allegiance from the NDP to the Greens, as well as the Bloc Quebecois' Denis Trudel and Patrick Clune for the Conservatives. The NDP have yet to announce a candidate for the riding.
