With COVID-19 surging, Quebec health minister calls on entire province to stay home

Following a sharp increase in deaths and hospitalizations, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé called Tuesday on all Quebecers to stay home, regardless of the alert level in their region.

Quebec broke another record Tuesday, reporting 1,364 new cases — the highest single-day total ever reported in the province. It was the fifth consecutive day with over 1,000 cases recorded.

Just over 200 of those new cases were in Quebec City, while the Montérégie had 223 and Montreal 442.

Dubé said that, contrary to the first wave which was concentrated in Montreal, the entire province is feeling the impact this time and more regions could be dubbed as "red zones" — the highest alert level — later this week.

"Today's numbers and tomorrow's numbers are the results of the last 10 days," Dubé said.

"It's important to understand that. So if they're even worse tomorrow and even worse the day after that, it's because of what we saw at Tam Tam's a few days back."

While Dubé used the popular weekly gathering at the foot of Mount Royal in Montreal as an example, he said gatherings across the province have been an issue and that's another factor that makes this wave even harder to control than the first.

The increase in deaths and hospitalizations are stemming largely from community transmission, he said, as opposed to the first wave where the majority were associated with long-term care homes.

"This time is totally different, totally different," said Dubé. "It is very difficult to say where you've got it."

While some experts have argued the province should have acted sooner in imposing restrictions, Dubé said the government did all it could to prepare for a second wave and blamed the increase in cases on people not taking public health regulations seriously.

"Please don't take the risk, please don't test the hospital system," he said. "The nurses, the doctors, what they are asking you, what they are asking Quebecers is to please stay home."

On Monday, the province introduced further restrictions in red zones, including banning organized sports and making masks mandatory in the class for high school students.