Police checkpoints come down in Gaspé, Charlevoix and Lower St. Lawrence

More police checkpoints are coming down in parts of Quebec where the spread of COVID-19 is less severe.

While gatherings are still banned, travel restrictions in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, as well as in Charlevoix and Charlevoix-Est MRCs, have been removed.

Roadblocks put up more than two months ago were meant to ensure only those travelling to work in essential services or for essential health care were the only ones moving between regions.

The provincial government is still asking Quebecers to travel for essential purposes only.

The head of the regional public health department for the Gaspé coast is worried about allowing outsiders to visit the area.

"We are ready to absorb new people. There is no problem for that. The only concern is not to have too many people at the same time transporting the virus," said Dr. Yv Bonnier-Viger, adding that more than half a million people normally visit the region during the tourist season.

He said the number of cases has stabilized, but the health care system in the region cannot support a major outbreak.

Starting Monday, travellers from Ottawa can also cross into Gatineau.

Travel restrictions still remain in the MRC Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent, as well as in the Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Nunavik and Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James regions.

Montreal, the Canadian epicentre of the virus, remains under a state of emergency. Those living in the greater Montreal area are asked not to travel to other regions in the province.