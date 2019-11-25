'Like a fairytale': How a refugee family found community in the Eastern Townships

When Maykil and Zena Toma arrived as refugees in Quebec last November with their young daughter Malak, they had to start from scratch.

Coming from Iraq by way of Jordan, the Tomas finally found themselves in Eastman, a small town of about 1,700 people in the Eastern Townships.

Little did they know, they would be welcomed by a team of around 30 volunteers who wanted to help them find housing and get used to their new surroundings.

"They want to be part of the community. It's lovely to work with them," said one of the volunteers, Jocelyne Veilleux.

Jocelyne Veilleux, a retired teacher, is helping the Toma family learn French. (Émilie Richard/Radio-Canada)

Veilleux, a retired teacher, is one of four people offering the family French lessons at their home.

She explained that Maykil has been working nearly all his life and wasn't used to learning in a classroom setting.

"So you arrive here, you haven't spent much time sitting in a classroom — going to Sherbrooke to to take courses doesn't interest you at all," she said.

"We had to go about it another way that didn't involved him sitting with a book, but actually focusing on subjects he was interested in."

Maykil Toma and his young daughter Malak are slowly growing accustomed to their new life in Quebec. (Émilie Richard/Radio-Canada)

Veilleux has become a friend of the family and even went along with Zena when she applied for a position at the local hair salon, Coiffure Brigitte.

Despite the language barrier, Zena was taken on as an apprentice by the salon's owner, Denise Tremblay.

"I said we'd try it for a week," said Tremblay.

The two women hit it off right away.

"I feel like she's given me a gift, because even if she doesn't always understand, she has this beautiful smile. I feel like as much as I'm giving her a gift by showing her the trade, she makes me appreciate so many things."

Zena Toma found work as an apprentice at a hair salon in Eastman, thanks to a job training program. (Émilie Richard/Radio-Canada)

Tremblay has Zena washing and drying clients' hair and answering the phones and greeting people when they come in. Soon she'll be trained to cut and colour.

Thanks to a job training program, Zena will have a bit more than two years to learn all there is to know.

For his part, Maykil quickly fell back into his love for cooking, securing a job at a restaurant called Le Côte.

In the beginning, he used a translation app to communicate with the team. Now, he's able to fill orders in the kitchen without it.

"It's really crazy the amount of progress he's made," said restaurant front-of-house manager Joanie Corbeil.

Maykil Toma worked as a cook before coming to Quebec. He quickly found a job back in the kitchen at a local restaurant. (Émilie Richard/Radio-Canada)

"He was working as a cook before coming here. He had a very good base, but we didn't really know that. We were pleasantly surprised," she said.

Another volunteer, Jean Cloutier, said that he's enjoyed seeing the way the community had embraced the Toma family.

"It's a bit like a fairytale," he said. "It's really been an extraordinary experience that we've lived."

While Zena is still learning French, she told Radio-Canada that she and her husband are "very happy" in Eastman, and grateful for those who have stepped up to help them

"I like this little town," she said.