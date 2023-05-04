Montreal's Red Roof Church closing its doors after 'we tried everything,' rector says, to keep it open

Abioseh Cromanty has been attending mass at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Montreal for over 20 years.

"Within this church, I have found friends," Cromanty said. "I've found brothers and sisters."

Known as the Red Roof Church for its iconic red roof, it's located on Président-Kennedy Avenue, at the corner of St-Urbain Street. The church was founded in 1861, meaning it has been around for 162 years.

But now it's for sale, and Cromanty is among those taking the news with a heavy heart.

"This is my home and I have not thought beyond its closing yet," she said. "I still walk in faith and still hope there will be some remedy, really."

Yet the church's rector, Father Keith Schmidt, said there is no other alternative.

"Over the years, we tried everything to keep the church going," Schmidt said.

The church's red roof stands out, even from afar, tucked in among a mix of contemporary and historic buildings in downtown Montreal. (Esteban Cuevas Gonzalez/CBC)

The congregation has hosted concerts, film projects and even rented portions of the building out to other organizations.

But the building fell into disrepair. Back in December, one of those organizations, St. Michael's Mission, was forced to relocate operations after nearly 70 years inside the historic church.

The mission, which offers a range of services to those in need of food, clothing, psychological support and more, moved to St. George's Anglican Church.

Schmidt said that the mission had to move because the church didn't have the funds needed to maintain the mission's portion of the building, and so its lease wasn't renewed.

"I am told it would take several million dollars just to bring the building into the 20th century, and I am not talking about the 21st century," Schmidt said.

Father Keith Schmidt says money is too tight to maintain the building, and there is no alternative to closing. (CBC)

There are insurance costs exceeding $30,000, he said. Heat and electricity are at least another $90,000, and then there are the maintenance costs, he said.

The church has received financial aid from the province. Schmidt said it was about $1 million over the past 20 years, but that's not enough to get the building up to snuff.

Much of the furniture, art and religious artifacts in the church will go into storage or be sold at auction, he said. Others, like plaques on the walls, will stay as they can't be removed.

Schmidt said the congregation is actively searching for a new location for holding mass and other church activities so the community can continue to gather.

For 50 years, Douglas Dalton has volunteered at the church. He said his heart has been ripped out.

"You think of all the things that happened during that period of time — the weddings, the baptisms and the funerals. I remember the people that I worshipped with who are gone," he said.