Montreal mission forced to move as 'Red Roof Church' faces uncertain future

Parishioners of a downtown Montreal church known for its bright red roof may be celebrating Christmas for the last time inside walls that have stood for more than a century.

And as the Church of St. John the Evangelist's financial state deteriorates, St. Michael's Mission has been forced to relocate operations after nearly 70 years at the same spot.

"We are very sorry to say goodbye," said Julie Faulkner, the mission's interim executive director. "But we are making the best of a very difficult situation."

The mission opened at a different location in 1929. It now serves some 250 people a day, offering food, showers, psychological support, clothing and more.

Now its doors will close on Saturday. Moving day is Jan. 5, with the goal of opening fully on Jan. 16 at the new location: St. George's Anglican Church, about two kilometres away on Canadiens-de-Montréal Avenue.

The move comes at a time when the demand for services has been rising.

"We're noticing about a 20 per cent increase in people who are taking advantage of food banks," said Faulkner. "The numbers are skyrocketing. People can't afford to buy food."

Aging church faces closure

While the mission works on its move, the church's administration is hoping for a way to keep its doors open.

"It's very sad when something like this occurs, but it's happened to a lot of churches in Montreal," said Keith Schmidt, rector of what has become known in Montreal as the Red Roof Church.

Schmidt said the church has been a part of his life for more than two decades, and now with finances such as they are, the building's future is uncertain.

Options are slim, he said, adding that Montreal needs to loosen restrictions on developing church properties. Most churches won't survive without change, he said.

Julie Faulkner is interim executive director of St. Michael's Mission. She says the mission needs financial support to get its new location ready. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

"This is a 19th century building. We have tried to keep it up as best we can, but you know, it takes an enormous amount of money to do that," said Schmidt.

"I am told it would take several million dollars just to bring the building into the 20th century, and I am not talking about the 21st century."

That's why the mission has to move, he explained. The church doesn't have the funds needed to maintain the mission's portion of the building, he said, and so its lease wasn't renewed.

Hoping for smooth transition

Now the heads of St. Michael's Mission are trying to warn clientele of the move. Staff will stay on site, directing people to St. George's.

Guillaume Rivest, a spokesperson for the City of Montreal, says police will be around to help. He said the mission does exceptional work and "it is important that this organization has all it needs to continue its activities."



He said the city and the Ville-Marie borough have offered support, though direct assistance for such services is mainly funded by the Quebec government.

"The city offers financial support to organizations related to the issues of social cohabitation, inclusion and public awareness," Rivest said, and the mission will be able to make a request during the next call for projects in 2023.

But as it stands, Faulkner said $250,000 is needed to get the new location up to snuff.

"It would be nice to know that we have that support from the city and the various levels of government," she said, noting donations from the community are also welcomed.

"Just to have a little bit of that weight lifted off our shoulders would help very much right now."