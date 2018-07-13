Red Roof mission fights to keep doors open amid cash crunch

Whether the sun is beating down or it's –40 C outside, Charlie Nuktie can often be found at St. Michael's Mission, a centre for the homeless also known as the Red Roof.

"[This place] means a lot to me," Nutkie said. "It keeps me cool in the summertime. It keeps me warm through the winter."

He says if it were to close, he has no idea where he would go.

But right now the Red Roof is the closest it has ever been to closing since it opened 97 years ago, says its executive director, George Greene.

"You see people who have been coming here for generations, and it would be unthinkable for these people to have nowhere to go," Greene said.

The mission has until end of September to raise $200,000 in order to keep the doors open.

"I have great hope," Greene said.

He said four foundations have pulled funding because of shifting priorities. That money accounted for about 25 per cent of the mission's annual budget.

On Monday, St. Michael's Mission will launch a capital campaign to raise the funds in the hope of keeping the shelter up and running.

Greene said the mission is also searching beyond Canada's borders, in the hope of finding financial support from international agencies.

"We've seen many changes," he said. "It's time for another change."

'How can we pull together?'

Matthew Pearce, the director of the Old Brewery Mission, said the Red Roof's financial troubles is worrisome.

"It's significant when we hear of the difficulty of another organization," Pearce said.

"There's a fabric of services that, when it's well co-ordinated, one supports the other."

George Greene, the executive director of St. Michael's Mission, or the Red Roof, says the mission is the only daytime shelter designated as a warming centre during Montreal's frigid winters. (CBC)

Pearce said that if the Red Roof were to close its doors, the Old Brewery Mission would have to shuffle its services.

Still, the Old Brewery would do its best to help.

"We're accustomed to working together, so the reflex would be: how can we pull together and see how can we help the clients who are losing the services," he said.

The mission is right across from Place-des-Arts Metro Station and welcomes between 250 to 300 people per day.

It offers basic services such as showers and three meals a day, as well as more in-depth services like psychosocial care.

The Red Roof is the only daytime shelter designated as a warming centre in the winter. Last year's frigid temperatures sent the mission's budget through the roof this year, Greene said.