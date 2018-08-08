Teen cyclist suffers head injury after collision in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A 17-year-old cyclist suffered a head injury after being hit by a car Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The collision happened at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East and Lajeunesse Street.

The first officers on the scene interviewed witnesses who said the cyclist was heading southbound on Lajeunesse while the motorist was headed east on Henri-Bourassa.

"The collision happened at the intersection and a witness said that the cyclist was facing a red light and continued without stopping," said Montreal police spokesperson, Manuel Couture.

Montreal collision investigators were on the scene until 2 a.m. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

The motorist was facing a green light, and the collision happened in the middle of the intersection, he said.

"He was riding a bike without a helmet," said Couture. "He was brought to the hospital, but there shouldn't be any danger for his life."

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, was in shock, but he was not transported to the hospital.

Alcohol and speed were not a factor, Couture said. Collision investigators were on the scene until 2 a.m. Tuesday.