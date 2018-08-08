Teen cyclist suffers head injury after collision in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Witness told police the 17-year-old, who wasn't wearing a helmet, ran a red light
A 17-year-old cyclist suffered a head injury after being hit by a car Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
The first officers on the scene interviewed witnesses who said the cyclist was heading southbound on Lajeunesse while the motorist was headed east on Henri-Bourassa.
"The collision happened at the intersection and a witness said that the cyclist was facing a red light and continued without stopping," said Montreal police spokesperson, Manuel Couture.
The motorist was facing a green light, and the collision happened in the middle of the intersection, he said.
The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, was in shock, but he was not transported to the hospital.
Alcohol and speed were not a factor, Couture said. Collision investigators were on the scene until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
With files from CBC's Lauren Mccallum
