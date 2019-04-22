Red Cross will pay out millions to help Quebec flood victims get back on their feet

With more than $6.5 million raised for Quebec flood victims, the Canadian Red Cross is offering financial assistance to eligible residents across the province to help them get back on their feet.

Most of the funding comes from private donations collected over the last three months, but money isn't the only thing Canadians are offering their fellow citizens, said Red Cross Quebec Vice-President Pascal Mathieu.

"People reacted awesomely," he told CBC on Thursday.

"We've seen, throughout the country, citizens going to their neighbours, filling up sandbags and helping with the cleanup. We've seen tons of help."

Those victims who have registered with the Red Cross can expect funding to help cover damaged property and relocation costs as well as psychological care.

While many cottages and businesses were affected by this year's spring floods, recovery assistance will only provide financial respite to property owners and tenants whose principal residence was damaged.

Eligible victims to get help

Mathieu said victims who have registered with the Red Cross will be contacted about their expected financial assistance.

Those victims who have not registered with the Red Cross should contact the agency as soon as possible to ensure they are compensated if eligible.

The Red Cross says it will provide up to $1,200 for homeowners whose homes have suffered significant damage to help cover construction materials and new furniture costs.

Renters can also receive up to $1,200 to cover their losses, and relocation assistance up to $750.

This rental assistance is particularly important for those in the Montreal area because affordable apartments are increasingly hard to find, said Mathieu.

Pascal Mathieu, vice-president of the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Red Cross, says solidarity among residents and businesses in Quebec has shined in the wake of the spring flooding. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"What we will be doing is paying part of the difference between their old rent and their new one," he said.

Professional mental health support up to $700 per person is also being offered. The funding may be used to cover other personal needs related to the floods as well, said Mathieu.

The Red Cross is also supporting community organizations affected by flooding. This is something new for the agency — supporting charitable groups that, in the flooded area, have been on the front lines.

Providing that level of care, the Red Cross says, required more than 600 volunteers who have worked 28,872 hours over the last three months.

Beyond the back-breaking labour, he said people have been filling up Red Cross coffers beyond government contributions.

The provincial government contributed $1 million to the Red Cross's Quebec fund and the federal government's $2.5 million contribution was split between the three provinces affected by flooding.

The rest of the money raised came from private donors, contributing to separate funds for New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.

The Red Cross funds are in addition to assistance offered directly to victims by insurance providers and the government.

So far, thousands have benefited from the Red Cross in Quebec, the agency says.

5,179 families received direct financial assistance.



1,788 people assisted for accommodation and food.



5,637 hotel rooms have been rented and 94 families are still saying in hotels.



5,049 camp beds delivered to 22 municipalities.



2,390 emergency items distributed (blankets, pillows, personal care items, etc.).

To register for financial assistance, the Red Cross encourages victims to call 1-800-863-6582.