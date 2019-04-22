Red Cross collects $3M for Quebec flood victims, but needs are still great

The Canadian Red Cross has amassed $3 million to help flood victims across the province of Quebec, but the agency says more is needed to assist the thousands of residents who have been forced out of their homes this spring.

The Quebec government has contributed $1 million, but the other two-thirds comes from private donations made over the last 12 days, the Red Cross said Friday.

The federal government also announced Friday it will contribute $2.5 million to the Canadian Red Cross to assist flood victims across the country.

"This is great news for families," said the vice-president of the Canadian Red Cross's Quebec chapter, Pascal Mathieu.

"The goal is to give them a break [from] all the difficulties they have been living for a while."

Starting next week, eligible families — those whose principal residence has been severely damaged by flooding — will be receiving a direct deposit of $600.

The aid will be paid to the "hardest hit" families, those whose main residence has suffered "major damage," Mathieu said.

Pascal Mathieu, Quebec vice-president of the Canadian Red Cross, says the generosity of Canadians after the 2019 flooding 'is great news for families.' (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"Anything above floor level would be considered serious to us," he said. Victims need to register through the agency's website.

"We already have about 3,000 registered. But talking to cities and the Quebec government, we're expecting more — about 5,000."

The Red Cross will verify the identity of the registrants applying for assistance and ensure that the affected residence is in an area that has been flooded.

Mathieu also emphasized that the Red Cross is still raising funds, and he invited the population to continue donating.

Helping thousands get back on their feet

So far, more than 11,000 donations, such as beds, bedding and toiletries have come in, and some 350 volunteers have been mobilized.

Apart from the round-the-clock command centre, 24 shelters and information centres have been set up in affected municipalities across the province, the agency says. The Red Cross has been offering counseling, food and overnight lodging.

The first thing people should do if they want to help is donate, said Mathieu.

"If we want the Red Cross to keep helping down the road, please donate," Mathieu said, noting donations can be made through the website or by phone.

People looking to fill sandbags or help with the cleanup should check with their local authorities. Some cities and towns, he said, are positing volunteering information on municipal websites.

According to the latest figures released this morning by Urgence Québec, 7,172 homes are currently flooded in the province; 3,928 homes are isolated by floodwaters, and more than 10,000 have been forced out of their homes.

Volunteering great way to stay active

Eleven years ago, Denis Desilets was about to retire and looking for volunteer opportunities. He was encouraged by a colleague to join the Red Cross.

"As soon as I got in the movement, I realized that was where I wanted to be," said Desilets, who helped out after the 2013 Lac-Mégantic rail disaster.

"That was where I wanted to invest my time."

From Gatineau to the Eastern Townships and up north to the Beauce region, there has been plenty of severe flooding this year in Quebec. The Red Cross has been working to help victims. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Even the smallest difference made in the life of a victim is "very precious," he said, and that drives him to keep volunteering.

"if I can make only a little difference on that day, for that person, it was worth the effort," he said.

This year, municipalities and the Red Cross have been better prepared than they were two years ago to respond to flooding emergencies, but there is always a need for more volunteers, he said.

Volunteering for the Red Cross is a great way for retired people to "stay active," he said, and he encourages others to take up the cause.