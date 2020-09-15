Quebec will ask Red Cross to continue working in CHSLDs until end of October

Quebec will ask the Red Cross to continue working inside some of the province's long-term care facilities until at least the end of October.

After helping supply staff to CHSLDs all summer, Tuesday was supposed to be the charitable organization's last day inside the homes.

A spokesperson for Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault confirmed that the formal request has not been made yet, but it will be.

"Our first responsibility is to do everything we can to prepare for a possible second wave," said spokesperson Amélie Paquet in a statement.

The government, Paquet said, wants to help integrate the 10,000 new patient attendants who were trained following last spring's disastrous COVID-19 outbreaks in CHSLDs.

"We are very grateful to the Red Cross for their help and contribution over the past few months," the government statement said.

More than 600 Red Cross workers are currently working in 25 long-term care homes.

The Red Cross received $100 million in federal funding to help pay for the mission.

Pascal Mathieu, vice-president of the Red Cross in Quebec, says the organization is open to staying in CHSLDs longer.

"We were planning for this eventuality, so we will stay as long as needed," Mathieu said. "Discussions have been happening between the Red Cross the federal government and the Quebec government."

He says he needs to hear the specific demands of the Quebec government before he will know whether the existing budget can stretch into October.

The organization may need to ask the federal government for more money.

