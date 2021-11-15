Ensemble Montréal seeks recount in Côte-des-Neiges–Nôtre-Dame-de-Grâce
Race flipped from one party to another as counting continued past election day
The city of Montreal's top opposition party is seeking recounts in two boroughs following this month's municipal elections, including the borough mayor race in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, of Projet Montréal, won that race, defeating Lionel Perez, a longtime city councillor with Ensemble Montréal, by 212 votes, according to Elections Montreal.
Ensemble Montréal is also seeking a recount in the Loyola district, the borough mayor race in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, as well as in that borough's Pointe-aux-Prairies district.
In a statement, Ensemble Montréal said it had "reasonable grounds" to believe mistakes were made while tallying votes.
In Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Caroline Bourgeois held onto her seat as borough mayor, with a majority of 303 votes.
The margins in Pointe-Aux-Prairies and Loyola were narrower. Projet Montréal's Lisa Christensen and Despina Sourias won by 13 and 97 votes, respectively.
In the borough mayor race for Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Perez was leading in the hours following the closing of the polls but by the next morning Kasoki Katahwa had eked out a slim, comeback victory.
If her victory stands, she would become the first Black woman in Montreal's history to serve as borough mayor.