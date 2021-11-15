Ensemble Montréal seeks recount in Côte-des-Neiges–Nôtre-Dame-de-Grâce

The city of Montreal's top opposition party is seeking recounts in two boroughs following this month's municipal elections, including the borough mayor race in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, of Projet Montréal, won that race, defeating Lionel Perez, a longtime city councillor with Ensemble Montréal, by 212 votes, according to Elections Montreal.

Ensemble Montréal is also seeking a recount in the Loyola district, the borough mayor race in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, as well as in that borough's Pointe-aux-Prairies district.

In a statement, Ensemble Montréal said it had "reasonable grounds" to believe mistakes were made while tallying votes.

In Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Caroline Bourgeois held onto her seat as borough mayor, with a majority of 303 votes.

The margins in Pointe-Aux-Prairies and Loyola were narrower. Projet Montréal's Lisa Christensen and Despina Sourias won by 13 and 97 votes, respectively.

In the borough mayor race for Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Perez was leading in the hours following the closing of the polls but by the next morning Kasoki Katahwa had eked out a slim, comeback victory.

If her victory stands, she would become the first Black woman in Montreal's history to serve as borough mayor.