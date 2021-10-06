Liberals defeat Bloc in Châteauguay–Lacolle riding after recount

After a recount, Liberal incumbent MP Brenda Shanahan will hold onto the riding of Châteauguay–Lacolle, defeating Bloc Québécois candidate Patrick O'Hara by a narrow margin.

According to the Liberals, the final tally was 18,029 to 18,017 — a difference of only 12 votes.

The Bloc Québécois told Radio-Canada on Wednesday that it has now conceded, though Elections Canada has yet to release an official statement.

Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced the recount on Friday in Châteauguay–Lacolle, located west of Montreal.

At the time, the difference between the two leading candidates was 286 votes.

O'Hara was declared the winner with a 0.59 per cent margin over Shanahan, who was first elected in 2015. At the time, it was the seventh-closest riding in the federal election. Shanahan requested the recount.

The Liberal Party said that it's "important that every vote is counted."

"The Liberal campaign has full confidence in the avenues provided for in the Canada Elections Act for close results like the one in Châteauguay-Lacolle," wrote Liberal spokesperson Braeden Caley in a statement to CBC News.

The recount began Monday and was conducted by Justice Anne Jacob of the Superior Court of Quebec.

Elections Canada confirmed it detected a possible issue with one of the ballot boxes after the results had been finalized. The agency did not offer details.

"Since validation, Elections Canada has become aware of a potential anomaly with the results reported for a single ballot box at an advance poll," Elections Canada spokesperson Natasha Gauthier said in a statement to CBC News.

A recount was also called in the electoral district of Trois-Rivières, requested by Yves Levesque, candidate for the Conservatives.

The difference between the two leading candidates was 92 votes. Bloc Québécois candidate René Villemure was declared the winner nearly two days after the election.