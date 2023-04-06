Nearly $600M paid out to Quebecers so far this year for damages caused by extreme weather

Extreme weather events this year, including violent storms and a tornado, left many Quebecers scrambling to either repair damaged property or rebuild their houses entirely.

The damage was so bad this year, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says insurers have paid out $598.7 million to Quebec residents so far.

That amount shatters the record set in 2022, which saw $585 in insurance payouts last year, and is six times higher than the annual average recorded 10 years ago.

According to the IBC, property and casualty insurers have received more than 40,700 claims so far this year.

The running total doesn't even account for claims likely paid out to victims of Baie-Saint-Paul's severe flooding in the spring, which submerged basements, or those of the powerful wildfires that ripped through Quebec's north this summer.

In Baie-Saint-Paul, the IBC says most of the buildings were considered uninsurable because they were in very high-risk flood zones. In the case of the wildfires, the damage to insurable property was also low.

The IBC says the brunt of the damage claims were connected to three different weather events.

Social media videos capture full experience of Thursday's massive storm Duration 1:39 While experts explain the science, posts on social media reveal what it felt like to experience the dramatic storm that hit Montreal Thursday afternoon.

Most of the payments were made after freezing rain and high winds pelted Quebec in April, which cut power to more than a million Hydro-Québec customers and saw heavy branches crash down onto parked vehicles.

In second place are the severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and a tornado that hit the southern part of the province in July.

In third place, the extreme cold in February that caused power outages and strong winds.

The IBC says the Canadian average for claims has been rising for the past five years, and that this year's data isn't surprising. However, it says that the current economic context, coupled with the increased intensity of weather events, is driving costs upward.

"Claims are getting more expensive to settle because of inflation, because of the cost of construction, building materials, manpower, which accumulates and puts a lot of pressure on insurers," said Pierre Babinsky, the communications and public affairs director with the IBC.

"For the same number of claims, the bill is going to be higher."

Just this week, Quebec's environment minister announced the creation of a new committee to advise the province on how to adapt to climate change.

Experts say it's a good first step but action to adapt infrastructure needs to happen faster.

Joanna Eyquem, managing director of climate resilient infrastructure with the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, says it's worrisome that there appears to be no sense of urgency to adapt.

"We're going to see increasingly intense and frequent weather events, but also fatalities, so it's going to have even more impact on our economy and our health," she said.