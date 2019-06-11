Recall on raspberry products sold in Quebec because of likely norovirus risk

A norovirus risk in foods containing raspberries from Chile are part of an expanded Quebec government recall.

The provincial Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) announced Monday that three packaged cakes and one brand of frozen raspberries sold outside of Montreal are being added to a recall that started last week.

Various cakes containing raspberries, sold both in Montreal and regions outside it, were already part of a recall announced June 5.

People are encouraged to discard items included in the recall, or return them for a refund.

The norovirus is not detectable visually or by smell. Symptoms develop 24 to 48 hours after consuming the contaminated product.

Symptoms can include: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Muscle pain, fatigue, fever, chills and headaches can also occur.