Recall on raspberry products sold in Quebec because of likely norovirus risk
Several kinds of frozen cakes sold up until last week on list of recalled items
A norovirus risk in foods containing raspberries from Chile are part of an expanded Quebec government recall.
The provincial Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) announced Monday that three packaged cakes and one brand of frozen raspberries sold outside of Montreal are being added to a recall that started last week.
Various cakes containing raspberries, sold both in Montreal and regions outside it, were already part of a recall announced June 5.
People are encouraged to discard items included in the recall, or return them for a refund.
The norovirus is not detectable visually or by smell. Symptoms develop 24 to 48 hours after consuming the contaminated product.
Symptoms can include: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Muscle pain, fatigue, fever, chills and headaches can also occur.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.