Recall issued on Quebec spaghetti sauce that could contain botulism bacteria

A brand of spaghetti sauce made by Érablière Godbout and sold in Quebec is the subject of a food recall by the Canada Food Inspection Agency.

On Sunday, the agency put out a news release saying that the product "may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum" which is the bacteria that causes botulism.

The recall is for the spaghetti sauce sold in 500 ml and 1 L formats. It applies to all units not marked "keep refrigerated."

According to the release, "food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

Symptoms can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Anyone who has this product should return it to the store or throw it out. The sauce was made by the Érablière Godbout located near Quebec City.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.