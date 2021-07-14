Recall issued on burrata cheese sold at Fruiterie Milano

A brand of burrata cheese sold at Fruiterie Milano in Montreal is being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

On Wednesday evening, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency sent out a release saying that anyone who has this product should not consume it.

The product is called Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala and made by La Bella Contadina.

The release states that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The agency indicates that "food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results and no cases of illness from consumption have been reported.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.