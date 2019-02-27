Merged school, new name? Officials face another challenge over Riverdale closure

A battle is heating up in Montreal's West Island over the possible renaming of a longstanding high school once a neighbouring school moves in this coming fall.

Groups from both schools met Tuesday evening — packing into the auditorium of the Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School (PCHS) to discuss the possibility of rebranding the institution to mark the merger of Riverdale High School.

Members of the Riverdale community say a new name will help students feel like they belong. But for members of the PCHS community, the name carries a lot of weight and they don't want it to change.

"Great success rates in all sorts of different subjects — many even better than in private schools in Quebec," said PCHS governing board member Susan Brown.

"And that's what we want to keep, that reputation. If you rename the school, we have to start all over with a new name, and a new brand."

An online petition has been launched, calling on officials to nix rebranding plans — plans, the petition says, that will "erase the history and success rate" of the school.

The petition can be found on Change.org and, as of Wednesday morning, nearly 2,700 people have signed. It says the name change represents a "second loss of a known school in the Anglo community."

Province forces Riverdale out

Quebec's Education Ministry announced in January that it was forcing the closure of Riverdale to accommodate an overflow of students at one of Montreal's French-language school boards.

But moving some 300 Riverdale students into PCHS is going to require officials to look how the merger will unfold.

There is an opportunity to amend the deed of establishment of PCHS, but it is not an obligation, said Noel Burke, chair of the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB).

Noel Burke, chair of the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB), says he understands why the proposed name change is a hot topic, but a decision will have to be made this spring. (CBC)

"The discussion got polarized around the name of the school and the Pierrefonds Comprehensive's community's desire to retain the name and the identity and the sense of history that goes with that," he said. "And that's very valid to us."

The deadline is set for April 5 for the school's governing board to decide if the branding change should be approved and what that rebranding should be, but that deadline could be pushed back if needed, said Burke.

The LBPSB will then, after hearing the governing board's recommendations, make a decision.

"Some of the comments this evening were to get the students involved and I think that's tremendously valid," Burke said.

Riverdale community calls for new beginning

Riverdale teacher Cecilia Lopes attended the meeting. She said creating a new name and branding would allow students and staff to feel as though they belong — like they stand on equal footing in the new space.

She's been teaching senior students at the school for 21 year and, while she would have preferred Riverdale stayed where it was, she said starting anew should be done with an all-new name.

Cecilia Lopes, after 21 years of Riverdale, says establishing a new name will help both school communities feel they stand on equal footing. (CBC)

"I just feel it is a very difficult situation because, of course, we are being moved, but, at the same time, Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School has had to face the fact that many, many more students have had to come in," she said.

"There is going to have to be a sort of merging together of different programs and services. All these things require a lot of consideration."