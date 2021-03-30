Family of Rebekah Harry remember her as loving mother with an 'infectious smile'

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Rebekah Harry's brother Teddy Frenette described the 29-year-old mother as "the life of the party."

"She was the one with the big smile," said Frenette. "​She touched so many people's souls."

Harry was taken to hospital on Saturday, March 20, following a domestic assault inside an apartment in LaSalle. She died three days later.

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Brandon McIntyre, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to her death.

In a prepared statement, Frenette read the names of six other women who have died in the last two months as a result of domestic violence.

He listed his sister among the "seven women who still had so much to give to this world."

Frenette said that Harry leaves behind a nine-year-old son and 13 nieces and nephews.

He described her as having an "infectious smile" and "singing like an angel."

Brother of Rebekah Harry calls for end to domestic violence CBC News Montreal 3:01 Teddy Frenette told reporters that his sister was devoted to her friends, family and her nine-year-old son. 3:01

Frenette said the family intends to start a non-profit foundation in Harry's name and will organize a march on Saturday, April 3, to call for an end to domestic violence.

"No man should ever put their hands on a woman," said Frenette. "We think that it can never happen to me, can never happen to my mother, can never happen to my sister, or my friend."

Frenette said he hopes Harry's death and those of the other women will not be in vain and should serve as a wake-up call for society.

"We need to really think about how we are raising and educating our children in order to teach them it is not right to abuse others. As well as it's not right and acceptable to endure abuse."

The family will be holding a funeral service on March 31, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance must be restricted.

Frenette said that they are trying to organize a livestream so people can pay their respects virtually.